Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renasant were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 803.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Renasant by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,768,000 after buying an additional 140,896 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Renasant by 12.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,079,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,003,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Price Performance

RNST opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Renasant

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.