Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,022 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $100,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,143,023 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

