Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

