SEI Investments (SEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25th. Analysts expect SEI Investments to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $158,000. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $2,597,566.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $494,772,922.66. Insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,881 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 98.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 121.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

