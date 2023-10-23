Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 20,037 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

