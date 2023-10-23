Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $125.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,143,023. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

