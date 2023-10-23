SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $34.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $50.82.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

