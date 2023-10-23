State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Amedisys by 161.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.2 %

AMED stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,324.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

