Stifel Financial (SF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SF stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

