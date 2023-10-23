Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $25.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 235,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

