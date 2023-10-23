The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,389 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,420 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Bancorp worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBBK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

