The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Buckle worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Buckle by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at $2,379,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 9.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 250.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Buckle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

NYSE:BKE opened at $35.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. Buckle’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

