The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Position Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,975 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $96.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.