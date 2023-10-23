Tufton Capital Management Sells 1,039 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.23 and its 200-day moving average is $162.45. The stock has a market cap of $397.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.
Insider Activity
In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
