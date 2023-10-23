Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,316 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $47,062,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,108,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,743 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

