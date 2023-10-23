Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Veradigm Price Performance

MDRX stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. Veradigm Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

