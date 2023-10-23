Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Veris Residential worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 371.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 144.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $16.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently -3.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $1,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,206,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

