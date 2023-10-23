Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,431 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $47.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

