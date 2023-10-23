Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,865 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,234 shares of company stock worth $10,040,612. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

