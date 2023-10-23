Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $121.85 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.