Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total value of $323,615.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $16,858,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $388.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.82 and a 12-month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

