Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Patrick Industries worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

