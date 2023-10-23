Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,101,602 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

