Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,983,944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 19.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $123.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

