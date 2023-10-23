Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 590,751,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $52,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $41.70 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.