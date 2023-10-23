Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 71.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,120,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $115.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.90. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.39 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

