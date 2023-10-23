Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Zscaler worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $2,335,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $2,990,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 28.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,718 shares of company stock worth $19,814,486. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.94.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $162.19 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $177.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

