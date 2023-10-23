Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of HNI worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in HNI in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in HNI by 220.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HNI opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $563.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HNI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on HNI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

