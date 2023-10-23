Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.68 Million Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Granite Construction worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $4,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $7,038,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000.

GVA opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $898.55 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

