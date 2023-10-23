Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,990 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Akero Therapeutics worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $693.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and have sold 64,728 shares worth $3,170,419. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

