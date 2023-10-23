Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

