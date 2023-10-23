Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of CONSOL Energy worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $103.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $660.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,227.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,602. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

