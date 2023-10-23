Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of InterDigital worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,378,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 289,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 289,434 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in InterDigital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $98.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.22 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 33.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,305.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,305.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,214 shares of company stock worth $347,454. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile



InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

