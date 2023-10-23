Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,056 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $13,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFS opened at $54.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.79. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GFS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

