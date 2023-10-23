Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 553,792 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 208.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,792 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Viking Therapeutics worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

VKTX opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.