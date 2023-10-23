Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Sensient Technologies worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,672,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,036,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,366,000 after acquiring an additional 333,255 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2,971.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 241,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 97.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 161,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,319,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

SXT opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $79.19.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on SXT

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.