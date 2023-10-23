Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,622 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Black Hills worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH opened at $48.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

