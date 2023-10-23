Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.68% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $8,858,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,200,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,441 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,198,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,407,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 0.5 %

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $711.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.79 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on BKD

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.