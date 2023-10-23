Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94,035 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 1.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

NYSE IT opened at $348.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.52. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.08 and a 52 week high of $377.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

