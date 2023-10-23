Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,886 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Dollar General by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,051,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $115.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

