Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 220,894 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

