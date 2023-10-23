Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 373,647 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

