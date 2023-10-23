Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,780 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Kforce worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 35,909.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 240,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 239,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.88. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.87 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In other news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

