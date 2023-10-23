Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,017 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of UFP Technologies worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFPT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $329,936.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,118,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $152.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.33. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.86%.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.