Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,501 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ResMed by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,435. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $144.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day moving average is $195.34. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

