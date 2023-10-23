Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 15,665 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, COO Manmeet Singh Soni purchased 2,976,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,976,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.