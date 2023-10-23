Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TMKRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMKRU opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TMKRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.