Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,636.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 414,480 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $33,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at $86,301,000,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,285,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.99.

Tilray Stock Down 3.7 %

TLRY stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

