Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 343.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 292,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 226,734 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.42 on Monday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $2.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

