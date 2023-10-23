Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 35,750.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ACAH opened at $10.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.